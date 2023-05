AALO, 19 May: A review meeting on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which is being implemented by the PHE department in West Siang district, was conducted at the DC office here on Friday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by DC Penga Tato, PHED EE Toni Ete and AE Itum Naho highlighted “the overall performance of the JJM in the district.”

All sanctioned JJM schemes were approved, and the DC urged the department to “maintain the quality of works.” (DIPRO)