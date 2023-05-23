Kevin Pietersen suggests Kohli must move to Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru,22 May (PTI): Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has suggested that Virat Kohli change his IPL franchise and move to Delhi Capitals, a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore endured yet another premature exit in the cash-rich league.

In his team’s must-win last league stage match, Kohli rose to the occasion and struck a fine hundred to lift RCB to 197 for five, a total which proved insufficient as Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century to notch a six-wicket win and end the home team’s campaign.

”Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…!” Pietersen tweeted.

Former India captain Kohli has been with the RCB since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 and has led them for a major part of his stay in the franchise, relinquishing the role after the 2021 edition.

While RCB were eliminated here on Sunday, Gujarat topped the league with 20 points and will take on second-place Chennai Super Kings in the first playoff on Tuesday with the winner advancing directly to next Sunday’s final.

RCB’s loss meant Mumbai Indians sealed the final playoff spot, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day’s first game. Mumbai Indians will meet third-place Lucknow Super Giants in the second playoff game on Wednesday. The loser of the first playoff will get another chance for a place in the final when it takes on the winner of the second playoff on Friday.