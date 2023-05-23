World Cup final referee Marciniak picked for Champions League final duty

Nyon, 22 May (PTI): After refereeing the World Cup final in December, Szymon Marciniak of Poland was picked Monday to officiate the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

UEFA selected Marciniak to complete a rare feat on June 10 in Istanbul of refereeing the biggest finals in national team and European club soccer in the same season.

The 42-year-old Pole won praise for his handling of Argentina’s World Cup win over France in a penalty shootout in Doha, Qatar.

The first World Cup-Champions League final double was done by English referee Howard Webb in 2010.

Marciniak handled games with both Champions League finalists in the knockout rounds — Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semifinals and Inter Milan’s 0-0 draw at Porto in the round of 16.