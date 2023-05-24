Three from Arunachal crack UPSC exam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 May: Arunachal has reason to jubilate as three of its prodigies have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

The achievers are Pebika Lego, Tenzin Yangki, and Dr Austin Tayeng.

All three are serving Arunachal Pradesh Public Service officers. Among them, Lego secured the 290th rank, while Yangki ranked 545, and Tayeng 747.

Lego is a native of Pasighat and a 2016 APCS batch circle officer. She did master’s in economics and is currently posted in Pasighat.

“Clearing UPSC examination was a lifelong dream I shared with my father. Apart from this being the driving force, I also saw the services as a great platform to bring about positive changes in the lives of many others, and to work for the betterment of the people and the society,” Lego said.

“This is what kept me motivated throughout these years. Today I am grateful to god for this huge opportunity and to my parents for all the sacrifices they made to give me the best of everything. I owe everything to god and to my parents,” she said.

Yangki is a native of Tawang, and a 2020 APSC batch officer currently posted in Siang district. She is the daughter of APCS officer Jigmi Choden and former minister and IAS officer, late Thupten Tempa.

Yangki did her schooling in Assam and masters from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Besides being a state civil servant officer, she has worked as a research scholar. She drew inspiration and motivation from her mother, Jigmi Choden, who is a 1992 batch APCS officer, and her late father.

“My motivation was my mother Jigmi Choden, who is a 1992 batch APCS officer, and my late father Thupten Tempa, who was also an IAS officer of the 1989 batch,” she said.

28-year-old Dr Austin Tayeng is a native of Mebo in East Siang district. He is also a serving circle officer posted in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district. Tayeng did his schooling from JNV Pasighat and Yachuli. He was the Class 12 topper in 2012 with a score of 94.6 percent. He did MBBS from Grant Medical College, Mumbai, in 2018 and was working as a medical officer at the PHC in Borguli in East Siang district before joining the state civil service.

He said that this year was his fourth attempt at the UPSC exam, with anthropology as his optional subject.

“The few motivations in my life were my elder brother, Lenin Tayeng, who also topped the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service in 2014, and we had a competitive zeal to better each other, and my parents with their continuous encouragement and prayers kept me motivated,” Tayeng said.

“While working as a medical officer during the first, second and third waves of Covid, I saw the sufferings of the people, and as a doctor, I could empathise with the people. I wanted to go for civil services as it gives a better scope for helping people on a larger scale” he said.