Dree badminton tourney held

PAPU NALLAH, 24 May: Mom Nitin and Khoda Punya won the men’s and women’s open singles titles respectively, of the badminton tournament organized as part of the Dree celebration here.

The runners-up in the men’s and women’s singles open category were Koj Tajang and Michi Yamung.

Duyu Tubing and Mom Nitin beat the duo of Hage Guro and Millo Tara in the final to win the open men’s doubles title.

In veteran men’s singles, Michi Buker was the winner while, Mudo Ado was the runner-up.

Dr. Subu Habung won the super veteran men’s singles title, beating Bamin Grayu in the final.

In super veteran men’s doubles, the duo of Dr. Subu Habung and Hibu Dante beat Bamin Koyang and Habung Tapa in the final to win the title.

In veteran men’s doubles, Michi Buker and Tailyang Tatung were the winners while, Dr. Hage Tadii and Mihin Tapin were the runners-up.

The open mixed doubles title was won by Khoda Punya and Mom Nitin. Michi Yamung and Millo Tara were the runners-up in this category.

Over 50 teams participated in the tournament in eight different age categories.

Retired IPR deputy director Michi Kani and former transport director Tage Tado distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up on Tuesday.

The volleyball and archery competitions are scheduled to be held on 27 and 28 May at Dree ground here, followed by a marathon race, CCDFC games and sports secretary Ngilyang Lailyang Richo informed.