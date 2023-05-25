Youth Adventure camp organized at Miao

MIAO, 24 May: A three-day youth adventure camp was organized by Miaopum Tours & Travels in collaboration with Changlang district administration and the sports department at Jungle Camp, a resort on the bank of Noa-Dihing river here and in Deban, Namdapha National Park in Changlang district from 18 to 20 May.

The participants were trained on rafting, kayaking, zip lining by the resource persons under the guidance of Everesters Taka Tamut and Kishon Tekseng.

The resource persons were Talik Darung, Elton Taga and Oyon Pertin.

Thirty-one youths attended the camp. The camp was specially organized for those students, who have completed their higher secondary education.

The camp was organized not only to motivate the youngsters towards adventure sports but also encourage them to make a career out of adventure sports.

The participants were also taken around the Namdapha National Park. Bird guide Rahul Baruah showed them different kinds of birds and butterflies that were available on the spot.

Workshops on medical life support, medical emergency and awareness programme on alcohol and drugs abuse were conducted by Dr. Kalyani Namchoom.

Field biologist Mayur Variya gave a presentation on nature conservation and wildlife while, resource person Pinna Kitnal Muklom spoke on child labour and gender equality.

The main highlights of the valedictory function were the drama competition on topics of child labour, gender equality, nature conservation and drugs, alcohol and opium abuse by the youngsters.

The valedictory function was attended by Changlang district planning officer Simbee Timba, Miao EAC Namrata Tiwari, tour operators Togom Riba of Gibbon Travels and Phupla Singpho of Namdapha Tours and Treks.