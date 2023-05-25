Slew of events under Arunachal Mission LiFE campaign organized

BANDERDEWA, 24 May: The office of the chief conservator of forests (CCF), western Arunachal circle (WAC) organized slew of events under Arunachal Mission LiFE campaign involving students and the public here on Tuesday.

CCF WAC Tapek Riba highlighted the objective of LiFE campaign.

A quiz competition was also organized among the students.

Badal Kamsi, a class nine student of Brahmaputra Academy English School here won the first prize.

Awareness and demonstration programmes to stop the use of single-use plastic and mitigation of plastic pollution were also organized wherein students, teachers, forest officials participated.

Later, the local residents and the forest officials organized a plastic waste cleaning drive in the CCF colony and adjoining areas.