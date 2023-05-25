Environmental awareness prog organized

DAPORIJO, 24 May: An environmental awareness programme-cum-cleanliness drive was organized here in Upper Subansiri district as part of the upcoming World Environment Day.

Students, CBOs, HoDs and other stakeholders participated in the event, which was organized by 21 Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army in collaboration with Upper Subansiri district administration.

Later, all the participants took environmental pledge.

Capt Aman Ramola from 21 Rajput, SP MA Rezvi, COs D Apang and Yamo Tamut, and RFO Tapa Mosu attended the programme. (DIPRO)