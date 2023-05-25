Awareness prog on value addition of millet organized

LEMMI, 24 May: The agriculture office here in Pakke Kessang district organized an awareness-cum-training programme on millets and its value addition for the farmers at Ngoleko and Taoso villages on 23 and 24 May, respectively.

District agriculture officer Sengo Dini spoke on the importance of millet, its cultivation practices and value addition.

Informing that the UNO has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet, he advised the farmers to reap the benefits of various training programmes and make good use of the technology transfer by the agricultural department.

ADO Y Kamdak also spoke.