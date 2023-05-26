Committee to demarcate Chambang circle

CHAMBANG, 25 May: A ‘circle-level land demarcation committee’ will be formed with Chambang CO Riba Gyadi as its chairperson and including members from the segments concerned to address the land issue vis-? -vis Chambang headquarters in Kra Daadi district.

The decision was made during a public meeting held here recently to discuss the issue of land demarcation of Chambang circle headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Pania ADC Charu Nili, in the presence of Gyadi, ZPC Charu Menia, panchayat members, members of the Duri Land Control Committee and the Bingdung Land Control Committee, HGBs and GBs, members of the Chambang Bazaar Welfare Committee and the All Chambang Area Youth Forum, and others.

“The committee shall complete the process of demarcating the boundary line on ground based on 1996 preliminary and final agreement and map of circle HQ within a week after its inception,” the Kra Daadi DIPRO informed in a release on Thursday.

A team from the district land department, led by the DLRSO, will visit the demarcated boundary line “to draw out final geotagged map, which shall be forwarded to the Kra Daadi deputy commissioner for further action,” the release stated.

It was also decided to make Chambang a plastic-free area, the DIPRO said.