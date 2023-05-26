Social workers donate benches to TRIHMS

NAHARALAGUN, 25 May: Social worker and noted artist Yami Lazi and her sisters donated 50 wooden benches to the tertiary cancer centre of the TRIHMS here on Thursday for use by cancer patients and caregivers visiting the centre.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr D Raina asked Lazi and her sisters to continue their noble service for the betterment of the hospital. “Such efforts from individuals shall go a long way in helping the needy ones,” he said.

Dr Raina also requested the visitors to keep the hospital premises and buildings clean, and to cooperate with the hospital authorities.

Lazi expressed hope that the benches would be useful for the patients and their caregivers.