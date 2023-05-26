Guv for comprehensive surveillance of border areas

ITANAGAR, 25 May: Governor KT Parnaik has emphasised the need for comprehensive surveillance of the border areas of the state and coordination among the intelligence agencies, an official said.

During a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, the governor stressed on the security of borders and the need for collaborative efforts between forces and villagers living near international boundaries.

Parnaik is on an official visit to New Delhi.

He apprised the defence minister of the need for providing additional Central Armed Police Forces to guard the border as well as deter smuggling of narcotics in the state, a Raj Bhavan official said on Thursday.

The governor also stressed on reactivation of the advanced landing ground (ALG) in Alinye in Dibang Valley district and the construction of another ALG in Dirang in West Kameng, which, he said, would go a long way in optimising operational efficiency and facilitating tourism in the state.

Parnaik also met union MoS for Civil Aviation VK Singh and deliberated on the construction of new airstrips and infrastructure at the ALGs to augment flight services in the state.

The governor proposed construction of new airstrips in Richi (Daporijo) and Tarmoba (Aalo) and requested the minister to instruct the Airports Authority of India to “explore the techno-economic feasibility study to prepare a master plan.”

He also urged the minister to expedite the construction of a civil terminal building at the Vijoynagar ALG in Changlang district, the official added. (PTI)