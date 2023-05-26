Student leader arrested for alleged rape

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 May: All Kamle District Students’ Union president Mili Tachak has been arrested by the women police station (WPS) here for allegedly raping his own employee.

Itanagar Capital Region SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that a sexual assault case was received on 23 May by the Naharlagun police station from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The SP further informed that the 21-year-old victim had been brought to the TRIHMS for medical examination, and added that “she had allegedly been raped by her employer, Tachak, a resident of Tigdo village under Doimukh police station.”

A case (u/s 376/506 IPC) has been registered at the WPS in the regard.

“Following a brief inquiry of the victim, a police team apprehended the accused. He is in police custody for two days, and further interrogation is on,” the SP said.