RGU withdraws reappointment clause, appeals to orgs to call off agitation

ITANAGAR, 25 May: Following the launch of a non-cooperation movement by the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Teachers’ Association, the RGU Employees’ Association, and the RGU Indigenous Employees’ Forum on Thursday, the university’s administration has decided to withdraw the reappointment clause which had been brought in the 50th Executive Council (EC) meeting held on 10 April, and its subsequent decisions made vide Item No EC50:12.

The university administration made the decision after convening a meeting with the three organisations on Thursday.

The RGU administration appealed to the organisations to call their agitation with immediate effect.

The three organisations had been protesting the decision taken in the 50th EC meeting related to reappointment of the RGU vice chancellor.