DC reviews monsoon preparedness

YUPIA, 25 May: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu reviewed the district’s monsoon preparedness with the departments concerned, and representatives of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) here on Thursday.

The DC urged the departments to “identify vulnerable places of landslides and floods and ensure installation of proper warning system to make the citizens alert in case of eventualities.”

He also instructed the DDMO and the NEEPCO to “install signages at all vulnerable places along the Pare river.”

Lauding the NEEPCO for “installing an automatic early warning system at the dam site in Jampa village, Chiputa, Doimukh (NEEPCO Colony), Banderdewa (near police station) and the power house,” the DC suggested “developing a warning system for other kinds of disasters, as well.”

He also advocated ensuring installation of miniature circuit breakers in all commercial shops to prevent fire accidents by electric short-circuit.

DDMO Nima Tashi spoke on the roles and responsibilities of the departments, concerned, and sought cooperation from all in mitigating any disaster.

Tashi informed that “Papum Pare has the highest number of aapda mitras, who are trained community volunteers who will assist the district administration during disasters.”

Government officers and representatives from the SDRF, the NDRF, the NEEPCO and the Pare hydropower project attended the meeting. (DIPRO)