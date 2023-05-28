Corporator seeks mayor’s removal

ITANAGAR, 27 May: Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro has sought removal of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang, claiming that “a no confidence motion was made against him on 24 January.”

“During the 13th business meeting held on 9 November, 2022, 156 posts were removed due to lack of fund, and on 13 January, 2023, 196 posts were advertised and interviews for the same were conducted on 27 and 28 January this year without the knowledge of the other corporators,” she alleged.

Yaro further said that, “out of

the 18 BJP corporators, 13 have signed to support my candidature for the post of mayor,” but acknowledged that “now, out of the 13 members, three to four members have parted ways.”

She claimed that, during a meeting with the chief minister on 10 February, the CM had agreed to remove Phassang as the mayor, “and accordingly, the other corporators withdrew their no confidence motion verbally in good faith.”

The tenure of the current IMC is one-and-a-half year.