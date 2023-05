[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 27 May: The Women Welfare Society (WWS) here in Upper Subansiri district organised a social service and sapling plantation programme in the township on Saturday.

Members of the WWS, NGOs, and other organisations participated in the programme, which was organised to “keep Daporijo green and clean,” the WWS informed, and added that it would also carry out activities to empower and uplift the women of the district.