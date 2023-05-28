NABARD to promote eco-cultural tourism in Kabu village

ITANAGAR, 27 May: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has launched a project in Kabu village in West Siang district for promoting eco-cultural tourism.

Eco-cultural tourism is a concept by which both ecological and cultural aspects of a landscape are combined for attracting tourists.

The project was launched on Friday in Kabu by NABARD General Manager Partho Saha, a communiqué said on Saturday.

Saha said that “the huge potential of the state for eco-cultural tourism will provide an ideal getaway for city people who look for avenues to relax among pristine nature.”

Young Men’s Adventure Club (YMAC), the implementing agency of the project, has the responsibility of sensitising the entrepreneurs to the importance of conservation, Saha said.

The other components of the project are preserving, promoting and propagating the unique culture of the Galo community, the NABARD official said.

“Through the homestays and the proposed ‘ethnographic centre’, the project partners will endeavour to open a window to local cuisines, local weave and handicraft, folklores, tribal religion, mythology, livelihoods and family structure,” Saha informed.

While these would be of immense interest to the tourists, they have the potential to provide substantial income to all the stakeholders, he added.

NABARD District Development Manager OP Mounglang said, “Kabu village already has a reputation as the cleanest village in the district, having been awarded the prize for the last two consecutive years.” (PTI)