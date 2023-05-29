SPG fellowship prog for emerging political leaders

ITANAGAR, 28 May: A fellowship programme for emerging political leaders and decision-makers of south, Northeast, north, and west India regions has been launched by the School of Policy and Governance (SPG) “with the aim of building and enabling an environment in India through cohorts of emerging leaders to achieve India’s long-term goal of Net Zero emissions,” the SPG informed in a release on Sunday.

“Besides supporting the country’s response to global commitments, such efforts also hold the capacity to protect the region from the massive impacts of climate change over the long term. In the second year of the Net Zero fellowship that the SPG has been convening, we will organise four regional fellowships for increasing awareness about climate change and Net Zero with a regional focus,” it said, and added that the initiative is “an ongoing opportunity for emerging political leaders and decision-makers to develop a deeper understanding of Net Zero and climate change in India and strengthen their own effort and response.”

“The invite-only regional fellowship is a space and opportunity for emerging political and public leaders in India to deep-dive into the issues and pathways of achieving Net Zero emissions in India,” the SPG said.

“From the basics of climate change, its impact and ways to address it through the lens of transition, growth and protection in a

Net Zero perspective, fellows will engage with all of these issues. This immersion learning will also include an assessment of issues that affect the specific region of India and where the biggest impact for opportunities is for fellows in their careers, in their work, as well as for India as a whole.

“The programme will be supported by experts and mentors who will teach and train as well as provide one-on-one support on various topics,” it added.

“The fellowship programme will be a transformational experience and may include leadership coaching and the one-inch journey workshop,” it added.

The SPG works to improve lives and amplify voices from the global south through leaders and civil society, while driving ideas into the mainstream development discourse worldwide. Its vision is to build a better India and the world through executive education, research, policy, and programme initiatives.

As a non-profit, the SPG delivers its work through short capsule workshops, specially designed certificate courses for students and mid-career professionals, specially curated fellowships for leaders, and other initiatives, to service a skilling, education and knowledge provision gap.

“The major domain areas we are currently focused on include climate change, the environment and Net Zero; public policy studies across developmental domains; health equity and service; gender studies; international relations and emerging security challenges; and governance.

“The SPG’s ultimate goal is to enable leaders to change the landscape at a local, national and global level,” the release stated.

The SPG also works towards educating and equipping the brightest in civil society on key issues of developmental significance.

“We conceptualise, design and deliver customised and carefully crafted executive education courses and programmes with the ultimate goal of enabling leaders to roll out transformative agendas. We do so through efforts to assemble the brightest faculty, experts, and practitioners from the field in order to design and deliver educational content of relevance and suitability,” the release said.

The SPG’s approach is to offer a basket of choice to its target audiences and stakeholders, ranging from short-duration workshops and executive education programmes to full-length certificate programmes and fellowships, besides hosting webinars, interactive events and public engagement initiatives.

“We place a lot of value in collaboration and partnership with well-known and established institutions from India and globally, as we do in working with experts from multiple disciplines,” it added.