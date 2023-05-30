Doimukh residents demand removal of high-tension wires

Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 29 May: The residents of Doimukh area, particularly those residing in Emchi, Gumto and Chiputa, are demanding removal of the overhead high-tension wires from their localities.

One of the residents, Taba Tusar, informed that the “power grid department had installed the overhead high-tension wires in 1982 or 1983, after providing compensation amounts of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.”

“Now that the population is increasing, it should be shifted to a separate location,” he said.

He suggested that Hathi Nallah would be a suitable location for the high-tension wires to be shifted to.

The residents said that they would launch a democratic stir if their collective voice goes unheard.

“Attempts are being made to visit the chief minister in this regard,” another resident said.

Chiputa-Mani, Tayang-Tarang, Emchi, and Gumto have been identified as the affected areas.

Another resident, Dr Techi Upen, said that the locals “feel the electric current when they dry their clothes, and while being in the paddy fields, holding umbrellas.”

Speaking to this reporter, Nirjuli-based Power Grid Deputy General Manager (i/c) PC Rabha informed that “23 high-tension towers in Doimukh area are to be shifted to another location, which comes under 6 kms lines under the consultancy project of railway.”

In contradiction to the locals’ views, the DGM claimed that “it has some technical issues and it will not cause any harm to humans since it is of 133 KV.”

“Owing to the rising population and piling up of mud, the livewires are nearer to the ground now,” he said, and added that the wires would be shifted to other locations, without specifying which locations.