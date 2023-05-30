‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ launched

ITANAGAR, 29 May: An information dissemination programme themed ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0′ was launched by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) special state office at the office of the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Ltd (HPDCAPL) here on Monday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness about the provisions of the EPF Act, 1952, and its three beneficial schemes for employees in various organised sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj urged all the attendees to “upgrade their basic financial literacy.”

Iterating the importance of the habit of saving, he highlighted various additional benefits of the EPF

as a savings option.

“EPFO offers its members a myriad of services, which includes EPF, insurance and pension, both for members and their families. With a total corpus of EPFO over Rs 17 lakh crore, it is one of the world’s largest social security organisations with over 24 crore member accounts and 6.42 crore contributory members.

“The investments made are also protected under the administrative control of the ministry of labour & employment,” he informed.

During the programme, EPFO officers presented briefs on various online facilities available for EPF members, employers and pensioners.

EPFO Itanagar Region Special State Office PF Commissioner-II, T John Jugli, senior officials, employees of the HPDCAPL, officials from the science & technology department, the SIRD, and others attended the programme.