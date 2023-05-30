Summer football coaching camp concludes

NAHRLAGUN, 29 May: The summer football coaching camp for children aged between 6 and 13 years, which was organised by the Grassroots Development Committee of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), concluded at Mes Que Champions Arena here on Monday.

Sixty-four children, both boys and girls, were trained on the basics of football by experienced and qualified football coaches for 10 days, APFA administrative officer Orin Lego informed.

It was the third such coaching camp organised by the APFA’s grassroots development committee.

APFA vice president John Neelam, members of Grassroots Development Committee of AIFF and Lower Subansiri DFA general secretary Joram Apa attended the felicitation programme.