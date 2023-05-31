Outreach progs held ahead of WED

ZIRO, 30 May: The 756 BRTF headquarters here in Lower Subansiri district organised a series of social welfare outreach programmes recently, in the run-up to the World Environment Day (WED).

The events were focused on creating awareness on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), and featured a bicycle rally, collection and donation of books and utensils to old-age home and orphanages, plastic collection drive, cleanliness drive, segregation of plastic wastes, outreach programme on educating students on environmental mitigation, and tree plantation at the 119 RCC, 85 RCC, 528 SS&TC, 1079 field workshop and 1591 PNR company.

The events were organised in Ziro, Koloriang, Yazali, Kimin, Joram, and Nirjuli.

The BRTF unit, which also covers neighbouring Kurung Kumey district, organised the bicycle rally on 18 May, covering Ziro, Lempia, Bulla, Hija and Nenchalya, and generated awareness regarding Mission LiFE among the locals.

Plastic wastes were collected from Lempia, Old Ziro, Bulla Yazali, Kimin, and Joram Top.

Meanwhile, the 119 RCC donated utensils to the Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park, Itanagar, and created awareness on the environment and the importance of tree plantation in schools in Yazali and Koloriang.

In Tawang district, the officers and personnel of the 38th Bn SSB participated in a plantation drive in and around the battalion’s headquarters in Tawang on Tuesday, in collaboration with the district’s environment & forest department, to mark the WED.

One hundred saplings of different tree varieties were planted during the drive. (DIPROs)