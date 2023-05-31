Tashi assumes charge as SEC

ITANAGAR 30 May: Retired IAS officer Rinchin Tashi assumed charge as the state election commissioner (SEC) on Tuesday.

Tashi will remain as the SEC for a term of five years, or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Prior to his retirement from government service in 2022, he was serving as secretary to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, in charge of the PHE, the TCL and the karmik & aadhyatmik affairs departments. He had also served as secretary in the rural development department and the panchayati raj department.

Tashi was appointed to the post through a gazette notification issued by the governor on 24 May.