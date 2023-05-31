Prominent trader no more

ZIRO, 30 May: A prominent Ziro-based trader, Shiblu Choudhary (53), passed away in his native town Diphu (Assam) on 28 May.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the Hapoli market was shut down for two hours, from 12 to 2 pm, on Monday.

Local MLA and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, along with Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, members of the Hapoli Bazaar Welfare Committee, and others deeply mourned Choudhary’s demise and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. (DIPRO)