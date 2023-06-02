Guv urges state’s people to be ‘pro-planet’

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: “The environment today is a great concern for all, and every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh must become pro-planet, so that we can ensure a safe and sustainable future for our generations to come,” Governor NT Parnaik said in his address during a ‘Mission LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment’ programme at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Parnaik urged the people to adopt environmentally friendly practices to save energy, save water, and reduce single-use plastic, and reiterated the importance of adopting the ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ (RRR) practice.

He suggested “using public transports, CNG and electric vehicles, solar appliances, and biogas to prevent air pollution,” and exhorted the people to “plant as many trees as possible.”

The Zoological Survey of India’s (ZSI) Arunachal Region Officer (i/c), Dr Santabala Gurymuym advocated “mindful and deliberate utilisation (of resources), instead of mindless and destructive consumption, replacing the prevalent ‘use and dispose’ economy, to protect and preserve the environment.”

Among others, Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung and officers and scientists of the environment & forests department, the ZSI, the Botanical Survey of India, and the Itanagar-based GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment regional centre participated in the programme. (Raj Bhavan)