National Grade-A judo referee Madin officiate KIUG

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: The state’s first national Grade-A judo referee, Madin Hina, officiated in the ongoing Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Lucknow (UP) as technical official.

With this, he also became one of the first from Arunachal to officiate in such an important event.

He was enlisted in the technical official panel of the KIUG because of his technical skills, which he showed in the junior national judo championship, which had been held in Jharkand, and in the sub-junior and cadet championship in Chennai, the Arunachal Judo Association informed.

Madin is also an assistant professor in the Pasighat (East Siang) campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University.