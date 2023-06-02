Relook at proposed Etalin hydroelectric project

Editor,

As an environmentally conscious citizen, I am writing to express my deep concerns over the proposed Etalin hydroelectric project in the Dibang Valley region of Arunachal Pradesh (to construct a 3097 MW hydropower project on the confluence of the Dri and the Tangon rivers) which is recognised as one of the top biodiversity hotspots in the world with a unique ecosystem due to its location in the Eastern Himalayas.

If the Etalin Project is given permission, it would require the felling of over 24,00,000 trees, causing significant deforestation and altering the region’s hydrology, and the diversion of 1,155 hectares of forest land, leading to significant ecological damage.

Moreover, the project’s construction would require the diversion of water from the Dibang river, which could cause significant disturbances to the local fish populations and the downstream ecosystems. It could even potentially displace the indigenous people and cause a loss of cultural identity and shared heritage. Displacement could also further lead to social and economic ramifications, such as loss of access to natural resources, a change in agricultural practices, loss of tourism revenue, etc.

The environment impact assessment (EIA) report itself warns of the potential impact of the project on the region’s biodiversity, ecology, and people. The Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary, which supports several endangered species, including the clouded leopard, snow leopard, Asiatic black bear and the red panda could bear the brunt of this massive undertaking. One of the most significant concerns from an environmental perspective is the project’s impact on the region’s rare and endangered species of flora and fauna.

Moreover, the proposed transmission lines could also cause significant environmental damage, leading to habitat fragmentation, increased human-wildlife conflicts and significantly altering the region’s micro climate.

In light of the recent flashfloods in Joshimath, Uttarakhand (2021), it is imperative to consider the long-term health of the region’s ecology and not prioritise short-term economic gain. Such poorly planned infrastructure projects in ecologically sensitive areas can lead to catastrophic environmental damage and endanger human lives. We cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes in Dibang Valley.

Further, the project may have geopolitical implications as Dibang Valley is close to the boundaries of China and Bhutan and its proposed larger hydroelectric project could lead to increased geo-political tensions in the region.

Several landmark judgments, such as the Samatha vs State Of Andhra Pradesh (1997) and the Forest Rights Act (2006), have empowered the indigenous communities to have a say in projects in their regions. This provides a basis for a more equitable and participatory decision-making process.

We must remember that development need not come at the cost of the environment and communities. It is essential that the government explores alternative possibilities towards achieving energy security, including the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power.

The Dibang valley project is of immense environmental and social importance. With the changing climate and rising sea levels, it is essential that we take the correct steps to protect our fragile ecosystems. Let us not be negligent and instead put our efforts into making a positive change.

Therefore, I request that the project be evaluated through an informed public debate and the opinion of the indigenous communities and stakeholders be taken into consideration. I urge the government to listen to the Idu Mishmi community’s grievances and other stakeholders’ concerns and prioritise sustainability and transparency for the welfare of not only Dibang Valley but Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

We must realise that development is not merely economic growth but also about conserving what we have inherited from our environment and ancestors.

Karpop Riba