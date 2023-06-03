FAW outbreak reported in Tirap

KHONSA, 2 Jun: An outbreak of fall army worms (FAW) – a pest that damages maize plantations – has been reported in some pockets of Tirap district.

A quick response team led by ADO Nowang Wangnow carried out mass spraying of insecticides to control the outbreak of the FAW, which was first detected in Thinsa village by DAO Pangnye Khoisia two days ago.

About 100 bottles of insecticides were distributed to the farmers of Thinsa village on Friday.

The agriculture department has advised the farmer to “report immediately if they detect the pest.” (DIPRO)