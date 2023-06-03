APYC flays GoAP over poor performance of govt schools in CBSE exams

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: The state government came under sharp criticism from the Congress party over the poor performance by the government-run schools in the CBSE examinations.

“The education minister should accept and take moral responsibility for repeated dismal performances in CBSE exams, despite having declared 2021 as the ‘Year of Education’ by the BJP government,” the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) said in a release.

The youth brigade of the Congress party said that Rs 1,000 crore has been pumped in to improve the education scenario of the state, “but without a clear-cut roadmap on how and where this amount would be spent.”

“It was a mere lip service by the state government and probably an eyewash to conceal their ulterior motives,” the youth brigade of the Congress party said.

It also flayed the education minister for his alleged “inefficient approach” in handling the recent illegal appointments of primary teachers in Longding district.

“This scam seems to have been hatched at the top level and executed fraudulently, as we had told earlier that any appointment in any department is done with the cognisance and approval of the authority concerned,” it said.

“Mere termination of those 28 appointed teachers and making them scapegoats won’t make any difference, as involvement of big fishes cannot be ruled out,” the APYC said, and demanded “an independent probe into the whole scam by immediately handing the case over to the SIC or an SIT.”