APJS-2022 topper Tingkai Monwangham felicitated

LONGDING, 2 Jun: The United Niaujen Students Union (UNSU) felicitated Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service (APJS)-2022 topper Tingkai Monwangham in a programme organised here on Thursday.

Stating that Monwangham “is the first from the region to have achieved the feat,” UNSU president Wangnyem Wangsu expressed hope that “his achievements would inspire the young generation.”

Monwangham credited his father for his support and guidance throughout his academic journey.

“I wouldn’t have been here today if it wasn’t for my father’s unconditional faith and love. He always believed in me and motivated me to pursue my dreams,” he said.

Also present on the occasion were Niaujen village chief Tokhaw Wangham, Tingkai’s father Abo Monwangham, WCS president Sanwang Wangsa, APWWS Longding branch

president Menham Lukham, Longphong village chief Aching Wangham, and LDSU member Remo Sunghan, among others.