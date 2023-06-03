New political party to be formed

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: A new state-level political party, to be led by author and grammar tutor Anto Rukbo, is expected to be formed on Saturday.

Rukbo announced this during a press conference at the press club here on Friday, in the capacity of the ‘interim president’ of the new political party, which is yet to be named.

“After the formation of the party, we will resolve the 13-point charter of demands raised by the PAJSC earlier, and revoke the APUAPA,” he said.

He informed that a public meeting will be held at IG Park here from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday to decide on a name for the party.

“The first priority will be to address the APPSC issue, and the party will then concentrate on developmental activities,” he said.

Stating that he himself would not contest any election, Rukbo said that his party would pitch candidates in all 60 seats in the election.