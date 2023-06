ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh will host the 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championship at the Don Bosco College in Jullang here from 9 to 14 July.

Around 800 boxers and officials from 28 states and union territories are expected to participate in the event, the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association informed.

This is the first time that the state is hosting a national boxing event.