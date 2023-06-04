Fingerlings released into Namchu river

DEOMALI, 3 Jun: Around 35,000 fingerlings were released into the Namchu river in Namsang village here in Tirap district during a river ranching programme organised by the fisheries department, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, on Saturday.

Tirap KVK fishery scientist Phurin Songtheng sensitised the people to “unsustainable and non-traditional fishing methods which degrade the river ecosystem,” and appealed to the villagers to use eco-friendly fishing methods to protect the ecosystem.

The programme was attended by Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav, ZPMs Wangphoon Lowang and Sam Korok, CO Balban Kamlo, Tirap KVK Head Dr N Kumar, and the DFO. (DIPRO)