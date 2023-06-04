Nat’l arm-wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

ZIRO, 3 Jun: Bronze medal winner of the National Arm-Wrestling Championship-2023, Koj Rissang, advised the youths to stay fit and avoid drugs and alcohol to win medals in national and international events.

“Nothing is impossible if our youths maintain physical fitness, self-discipline and stay away from drugs and alcohol,” said Rissang during a felicitation programme organised by the Lower Subansiri district administration here on Saturday.

24-year-old Rissang, a native of Dutta village, won the bronze medal in the 45-90 kg category in the championship, held in Srinagar (J&K) from 22 to 26 May.

Rissang had won the gold medal in the state level championship in 2022, and had participated in the national championship held in Telangana the same year.