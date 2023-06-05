Summer sports, cultural prog concludes

BOLUNG, 4 Jun: The 2nd summer sports and cultural programme conducted at the SEED de-addiction & correction home here in Lower Dibang Valley district concluded on Sunday.

Three teams – After Care, Recovery Clients, and Detox Clients – comprising 41 inmates, participated in the camp.

The closing ceremony was witnessed by former ZPM Starson Saring and retired principal Ginggu Pertin, who is also the chief advisor of the SEED.

Prizes were distributed to the winners on the occasion. Members of Arsang Sirum Bolung were present on the occasion.