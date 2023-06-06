Issues related to narcotics discussed

BOMDILA, 5 Jun: Issues related to consumption and sale of narcotic substances and tackling the drug menace were discussed during a ‘narco coordination meeting’ chaired by West Kameng DC Karma Leki here on Monday.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of various agencies of the district, SP B Bharat Reddy presented a brief on the “overall scenario of the district with reference to narcotics abuse and NDPS cases.”

Representatives of the ITBP stressed on “the importance of having an information sharing mechanism among various security agencies in curbing the spread of drug menace in the district.”

The participants also discussed modalities for earmarking and targetting the affected areas of the district through awareness generation, prevention, penalisation, and creating avenues for alternative livelihood approaches. (DIPRO)