Stage set for finals of HDMT tourneys

CHIMPU, 5 Jun: The stage is for the finals of the football and volleyball (boys’ and girls’) tournaments for the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, following the conclusion of the semifinals of all the events on Monday.

Shi-Yomi will face Capital Complex in the girls’ volleyball final, while Lower Subansiri will meet Lohit in the final of the volleyball for boys.

In the girls’ football, Capital Complex will lock horns with Lohit. East Kameng and Papum Pare already made it to the final of the boys’ football on Sunday, Sports Director Tadar Appa informed.

Capital Complex entered into the final of the girls’ football, beating Anjaw 1-0 in the first semifinal here on Monday.

Nabam Renew, who scored the winning goal in the 67th minute, was adjudged the player of the match.

On the other hand, Lohit edged past Lower Subansiri 2-1 in the second semifinal.

Gunailu Tawsik (31st min) and Medalu Tayeng (74th min) scored for Lohit. Chuku Yakar scored the only goal for Lower Subansiri in the 48th minute.

Lohit’s (Medalu) Tayeng was declared player of the match.

In the boys’ volleyball, Lower Subansiri entered into the final after defeating Papum Pare 23-25, 25-15, 15-8 in the first semifinal.

Lishi Tak of Lower Subansiri was named player of the match.

Lohit entered into the final after winning an intense battle of six sets against East Kameng (25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 16-25, 16-15, 15-6).

Akanso Senya’s outstanding performance earned him the title of player of the match.

Shi-Yomi and Capital Complex reached the final of the girls’ volleyball, defeating Lower Subansiri and Kamle, respectively.

While Shi-Yomi defeated Lower Subansiri 25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, Capital Complex beat Kamle 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22.

Yasap Jenpen and Hiba Ayu were declared players of the first and the second semifinal, respectively.

The final of the girls’ volleyball and football and the boys’ volleyball will be played on Tuesday at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy playground on Tuesday.

The boys’ football final will be held on 7 June.