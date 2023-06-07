HDMT: Capital Complex win girls’ football c’ship

CHIMPU, 6 Jun: Capital Complex triumphed 2-0 over Lohit to win the girls’ football title in the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy tournament here on Tuesday.

Capital Complex netted both the goals in the first half, with Damin Asha scoring the first goal two minutes into the match. Langkung Sislia netted the other goal in the 27th minute.

Stung by two early goals, Lohit fought back valiantly, but despite their best efforts, they were unable score any goal, thanks to solid defence by Capital Complex.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj and its Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara witnessed the match.

In girls’ volleyball, Shi-Yomi defeated Capital Complex 25-17, 27-25, 25-12 in a fiercely contested match to become champion.

In the boys’ volleyball, Lower Subansiri eked out a hard-fought (3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19) win against resilient Lohit

The match was witnessed also by Speaker PD Sona.

The boys’ football final match will be played on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang are expected to attend the closing function, Sports Director Tadar Appa said.