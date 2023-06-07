Union alleges rampant encroachment on govt qtrs

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Stating that there has been rampant encroachment on government quarters in Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo, the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) on Tuesday said that “many high-profile people are also involved in encroaching on government plots.”

Addressing journalists at the press club here, ATSU president Vijay Dodum informed that the union has served an ultimatum of 10 days for its demands to be fulfilled.

The demands are: constituting a high-level inquiry committee to address the illegal encroachment issue; demolition of the government quarters in the district; action against the “careless attitude of the administration towards encroachment on government quarters”; and issuing “advance land allotment certificates to existing office premises of various allied departments for the construction of staff quarters in the future, before shifting to its office to newly-constructed mini-secretariat.”

On Tuesday, the union submitted a representation to the chief secretary, apprising him of the demands.

ATSU general secretary Vijay Dobin informed that, “from the date of submitting the demands to the CS, we will go ahead with an indefinite bandh call in Upper Subansiri district.”

He also claimed that “Rs 3 crore had been sanctioned for building teachers’ quarters but the work has not yet started since there is no place to build them.”

When contacted regarding the building of teachers’ quarters, PWD EE Lardik Kare informed that “basic teachers’ quarters of Type II and two-storey units have been managed, and another land for the principal’s quarters is yet to be found.”

The union claimed that 90 percent of all the government quarters in Daporijo township are being encroached on.