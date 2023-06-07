CM launches ‘Popil Tunes’ digital platform

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday launched a digital platform called ‘Popil Tunes’, developed by young entrepreneur Abraham Ering.

Popil Tunes is an indigenous digital platform made for independent artists and creators. The platform consists of different arrays of interest and opportunities for both creators and users, like songs, podcasts, audio books, and much more.

Launching the platform, Khandu lauded the young entrepreneurs behind the creative platform.

“I am happy that young entrepreneurs from Popil Tunes are leveraging digital platforms to popularise indigenous music and artists through podcasts and video streaming,” the CM said.

“It would be wonderful to see other artists of our state also exploring the digital platform to build organic relationship with the listeners to make a global mark,” he added.

Ering, who is the digital creator and CEO of Popil Tunes, informed that “Popil aims to promote and preserve regional art and culture through our platform. Going hand in hand with today’s modern times, Popil Tunes has made it easier for artists and content/video creators to reap monetary benefits by giving direct power to the artists to sell their art with complete transparency and an easy-to-use backhand server.”

The digital app will promote and popularise indigenous music and artists through podcasts and video streaming. It will also provide a platform to budding artists of the state. The user-friendly application can be downloaded on Android and IOS stores.

“It has always been Popil’s aim to assist and reward hard work and talent, which has long been overdue in our state. Arunachal is blessed with musical talent, but unfortunately, many talented artists are unknown either due to financial constraint or lack of exposure,” Popil Tunes managing director Ronald Padung said.

“Popil also has a special programme for selected upcoming artists, under which free studio recording, monetary support, and free production are some of the incentives that will be provided.

“Popil is also working on developing our podcast and video sections with a plan to incorporate audio books, as well, so that we can cater to a greater and more diverse audience and help different kinds of art,” he added.