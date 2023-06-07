APYC urges GoAP to release remaining detainees

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has urged the state government to release the remaining persons who were detained under the APUAPA during the recent 72-hour bandh.

“As assured by ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom for phase-wise release of all detainees, 18 detainees were released on 29 May as first phase, due to which our proposed peaceful dharna on 30 May was deferred,” the APYC stated in a release.

“However,” it said, “it has already been a week now since the first phase of release, but till date no information has been received from the authority concerned regarding the release of the remaining detainees.”

The APYC said that it would resume its democratic movement “if the remaining detainees are not released unconditionally within a week.”