Drug peddler arrested in Ruksin

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 7 Jun: The East Siang police apprehended a drug peddler from Taro near Oyan village bordering Jonai in Assam on Tuesday and seized 25.12 gram (approx.) suspected heroin from his possession.

The drug peddler identified as Rahul Medok (36) of Purana Jelom village (Assam) was reportedly going to deliver contraband drugs there during his arrest.

The police team led by Ruksin SDPO Tasi Darang and Sille Oyan PS OC T Jamoh also seized a scooter used by the peddler and his mobile phone.

A case (No. 10/2023) under section 21(B) of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in Sille-Oyan police station against the accused.

During last month, East Siang police also arrested a drug peddler from Ruksin and seized narcotic substances and contraband drugs from his possession.

On the other hand, following an investigation into a case registered in Ruksin PS, the police recovered two stolen motorbikes from Jarkong area near Pasighat town recently and arrested one Kendo Yomso (24) of Ngopok village.

He admitted his offence during police interrogation and revealed that he stole two motorcycles from Ruksin area.