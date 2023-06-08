Orgs demand immediate arrest of all involved in June 5 Namdapha National Park arson

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 7 Jun: Several organizations have demanded the arrest of those involved in the arson at Burma Nallah inside Namdapha National Park.

When the entire world was observing the world environment day, a violent group consisting of more than two hundred miscreants of Vijaynagar administrative circle, mostly youths, chose to destroy government properties of Namdapha National Park at Burma Nallah, 40 miles from Miao township on 5 June. Around 8 – 9 forest guards who were witness to the destruction could do nothing to prevent the incident.

Changlang deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh rushed to the site of ransacking and destruction on Tuesday and personally saw the seriousness of the unlawful act committed by the miscreants.

Talking to this correspondent at Burma Nallah in presence of executive members of Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, All Tai Khamti Singpho Student’s Union and All Changlang District Student’s Union, the deputy commissioner assured to apprehend all those involved in the ransacking and arson.

“The Yobin (Lisu) villagers of Gandhigram have encroached upon the core area of the world acclaimed national park and are developing the land into large cardamom fields which will be destroyed soon,” Sunny K Singh said. He added that there are reports of Yobin individuals of suspected identities infiltrating into the national park from neighboring Myanmar.

While strongly condemning the mindless destruction of government properties in the core area of Namdapha National Park (Tiger Reserve), the executive members of Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung and All Tai Khamti Singpho Student’s Union jointly served an ultimatum to the deputy commissioner for stringent action against the perpetrators of mindless destruction of government properties.

The ultimatum said that the incident of June 5 is not the first instance but the miscreants committed similar crime on 16 October 2022. They also attacked the forest guards on duty and burnt down the protection camp situated at 25 mile on 14 November 2022 but stern action was not initiated against them resulting in repetition of such crimes.

The ultimatum strongly demanded arrest of all involved in the June 5 arson within June 10. It also demanded immediate destruction of cardamom fields and private houses developed in the core area of Namdapha National Park.

“In case the district administration and NNP authority fail to act within the stipulated period, we would be compelled to launch democratic movement which may include indefinite bandhs,” the ultimatum warned.

Terming Namdapha National Park as a treasure of the nation, the ultimatum said it would no longer tolerate such crimes. “We treat such acts as a slap on our face,” it said while expressing hope that the state government, the district administration and the park authority would not take the ultimatum lightly.

Meanwhile, ACDSU general secretary Ajit Tikhak Thanching while condemning the June 5 incident urged the state government, the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the district administration and the park authority to be serious and initiate every needed step to free the park from encroachers and poachers. “Please save Namdapha National Park from the clutches of encroachers and get back its lost glory,” Ajit Tikhak said.