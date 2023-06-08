HDMT: Papum Pare edges past East Kameng 1-0 to win trophy

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: Papum Pare edged past East Kameng by a solitary goal to win the boys’ football title in the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy playground here on Wednesday.

The all important goal was scored by Gida Roose with the help of a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

On Tuesday, Capital Complex triumphed 2-0 over Lohit to win the girls’ football title of the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy.

In girls’ volleyball, Shi Yomi defeated Capital Complex 25-17, 27-25, 25-12 in a fiercely contested match to become the champion.

In the boys’ volleyball, Lower Subansiri eked out a hard-fought 3-1 (3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19) win against resilient Lohit.