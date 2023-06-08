Clouded Leopard skin seized, one arrested

BOMDILA, 7 Jun: The state forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) during a joint operation seized a full body skin of clouded leopard from a cloth shop near fish market here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The forest official team led by

additional DCF-cum-Western Arunachal Circle Mobile Squad in-charge Mito Rumi and RFO TD Megaji also caught a 42-year-old woman, who is running the cloth shop, red handed for illegal possession of leopard skin and arrested her under Wildlife Protection Act 1972. A case has been registered in the CJM court here in this regard.

Rumi informed that “hunting or illegal possession of any schedule -I wildlife species such as clouded leopard is liable for prosecution with a term imprisonment of minimum 3 years up to 7 yrs under Wildlife Protection Act 1972.”