Bridge on verge of collapse for want of maintenance

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, 7 Jun: Tajina bridge across Subansiri river in Payeng circle of Upper Subansiri district, is in a dilapidated state due to years of wear and tear and currently on the verge of collapse.

Drawing the attention of district administration towards the dilapidated condition of the bridge, the people of the area said that the bridge is lying in a dilapidated condition for many years for want of maintenance, posing serious threat to the commuters.

They alleged that the bridge has not been repaired since its launch in 2001.

It is learnt from reliable sources that the PWD had constructed the bridge and it was later handed over to Daporijo-based 23 BRTF in 2007-08. Reportedly, the BRO/GREF had refused to take over the project.

Tajina bridge is considered as the life-line for the people of over 52 villages residing on the right bank of Subansiri river under Payeng circle.

The weak bridge has also hampered developmental activities in the village.

The villagers have appealed to the district administration to immediately repair the bridge to prevent any untoward incidents.