Engrs inspect site for ropeway

[Karda Natam]

DUMPORIJO, 8 Jun: A team of engineers from different companies on Thursday inspected the site here in Upper Subansiri district for preparing a ‘pre-feasibility report’ for constructing a ropeway over the Daporijo river to connect Dumporijo with district headquarters Daporijo.

Local MLA Rode Bui, along with Spain-based M/s Ingeniería y control de obras e instalaciones CEO Clemente Ignacio, Abhisek Gosh and Kunal Aarvee visited the site and discussed how to start the project at the earliest.

“Ropeways are emerging as the latest way of urban transportation and tourism attraction across the world,” Bui said, and added that “implementation of ropeways will not only improve connectivity between two towns but will also promote tourism, boost economy and create employment opportunities.”