Awareness prog on millets held

YACHULI, 9 Jun: The Lower Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised an awareness programme and a ‘recipe contest’ here on Friday as part of the International Year of Millets.

“The programme was organised to create awareness among the farming community about the importance of millets for our nutrition and preparation methods on different recipe of millets,” the KVK informed in a release.

During the programme, the KVK’s agronomy scientist Yowa Nunu delivered a lecture on the health benefits of millets, while Dr SK Chaturvedi screened videos on different recipes of millets, the release stated.

Farmers from various villages participated in the recipe contest, and prizes and certificates were awar-ded to nine participants by Yachuli HDO Tasso Yallu.

Dr Chaturvedi also distributed seeds of different vegetables to the farmers.

Altogether 45 farmers and officials participated in the programme, the KVK said.