Face-offs in Namdapha require long-term solution 

The constant tussle between the Yobin community and forest officials over the jurisdiction of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger reserve in Changlang district is taking a dangerous turn in recent months. Recently a violent group consisting of more than two hundred miscreants of Vijaynagar administrative circle destroyed government properties at Burma Nallah inside the park.

While Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) has claimed that the area where the forest infrastructures were destroyed does not come under the jurisdiction of the park, the authorities differ with them. This lack of clarity is leading to constant tussle between members of the Yobin community and authorities of the park. There should be clarity so that both sides can coexist. This is not the first time that such tussle is happening. Other national parks in India are also facing similar problems. However, there they have learned to coexist despite the odd tussle between local communities and forest officials.

The state government should work out a long-term solution to the boundary issues concerning Namdapha National Park and Tiger reserve. Also, the incident is gaining communal colour, which is not good for peace of the area. The organisations belonging to other tribes of Changlang district have jumped in while demanding strong action. This can create communal tension. The district administration should try to avoid such a situation. The incident should be seen through the prism of law.